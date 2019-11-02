COVINGTON — Halloween has just passed and Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, but Main Street Covington says it’s time to start planning for Christmas.
Main Street will kick off the Christmas season with the Lighting of Downtown Covington, presented by the city of Covington, the Newton County Board of Commissioners and High Priority Plumbing. The lighting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 until 8 p.m. Local children’s choirs and musicians will perform throughout the event, and Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities. Not only will the official city of Covington Christmas tree be lit during the event, but at 7 p.m., the sky over Downtown Covington will light up with fireworks presented by Facebook Newton Data Center and more than 150,000 lights provided by Christmas Décor by Great Estates will light up the buildings and trees.
The Lighting of Downtown Covington, which was named one of the Top 10 Tree Lighting Events in Georgia by Trips to Discover, will also give residents an opportunity to begin their Christmas shopping. While the event is taking place, several of the businesses around Downtown Covington will offer specials and holiday promotions. New for 2019 will be live reindeer, presented by the Mystic Grill Restaurant, for photo opportunities from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.
Some road closings in the area will be necessary on the day of the event. Clark Street will be closed in front of the Historic Courthouse beginning at noon. The streets around the Square and one block off the Square will close at 4 p.m. Designated handicap parking will be available at the downtown branch of BB&T, which is located at 1134 Clark St. SW.
Other scheduled holiday events include:
Dec. 5: Candlelight & Carriages from 6 to 9 p.m., presented by Newton Federal Bank with High Priority Plumbing
Experience “A Christmas in Covington” the old-fashioned way. Each Thursday night until Christmas, horse-drawn carriages will chauffeur you and your party around the Covington Historic District as you take in the brisk December air and seasonal scenery.
Dec. 7: Covington Christmas Parade at 10 a.m., presented by the city of Covington, Covington Lions Club and High Priority Plumbing
Celebrate the Christmas season during the annual Christmas Parade presented by the Covington Lions Club. For more information about the parade, email the Covington Lions Club at covingtongalions@gmail.com.
Dec. 7: Christmas Parade After Party from 1 to 4 p.m., presented by Newton Federal Bank with High Priority Plumbing.
Enjoy an after party on the Square. There will be a variety of activities such as wreath decorating, photos with Santa and more.
Dec. 8: Live Nativity at 6 p.m. presented by Covington First United Methodist Church with High Priority Plumbing.
Gather on the Square for one of Covington’s greatest traditions: the Live Nativity. Covington First United Methodist Church will bring the Christmas story to life in this reenactment, which will include live animals.
Dec. 12: Candlelight & Carriages from 6 to 9 p.m., presented by Newton Federal Bank with High Priority Plumbing.
Experience “A Christmas in Covington” the old-fashioned way. Each Thursday night until Christmas, horse-drawn carriages will chauffeur you and your party around the Covington Historic District as you take in the brisk December air and seasonal scenery.
Dec. 13: Covington Christmas Carnival from 6 to 9 p.m., presented by High Priority Plumbing.
New for 2019 is this event providing free carnival games, a petting zoo and fun foods.
Dec. 14: Christmas Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m., presented by High Priority Plumbing.
New for 2019 is this Christmas-themed Scavenger Hunt around Downtown Covington. Teams of three to five people will follow creative Christmas clues to find different fun items around downtown. If you would like to register your team for the Scavenger Hunt, send an email to amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com.
Dec. 19: Candlelight & Carriages from 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 20: Friday Night Flicks from 5 to 8 p.m., presented by Three Ring Studios with High Priority Plumbing
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to the Square for a fun movie night, a new event for 2019. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Polar Express” will be shown in the middle of the downtown Square Park.
Santa will also be making several trips to Downtown Covington during the Christmas season.
Nov. 21: Photos with Santa in the Square Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 24: Photos with Santa from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 2101 Clark St. SW.
Nov. 30: Photos with Santa from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 2101 Clark St. SW.
Dec. 7: Photos with Santa from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 2101 Clark St. SW.
Dec. 8: Photos with Santa from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 2101 Clark St. SW. Photos with Santa are free if you use your own camera. You may purchase professional photos from Wright Expressions Photography. For more information, contact Wright Expressions Photography at 678-908-7753.
Christmas in Covington sponsors are the city of Covington, Newton County Board of Commissioners, High Priority Plumbing, Facebook Newton Data Center, JACO Contracting, Mystic Grill Restaurant, Newton Federal Bank, Christmas Décor by Great Estates Landscaping, Peppers Heating and Air, Three Ring Studios, Turning Point Church, Covington First United Methodist Church, The Arts Association in Newton County, This Tiny Seed, Wright Expressions Photography and many more.
For more information about The Lighting of Downtown Covington and other Christmas in Covington events, follow Main Street Covington on Facebook at www.facebook.com/downtowncovingtonga or call 770-385-2077.