It's the most wonderful time of the year — and also the busiest. There are so many holiday-related activities planned for the next few weeks, that it may be hard to keep track of them all.
So you don't miss out on the festivities, here's a list of some of the events that are planned in the east metro area leading up to Christmas.
Soulful Noel
Witness Springfield Baptists's New Rock Christmas spectacular — "Soulful Noel: The Bethlehem Star Search" — on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Admission to all performances is free.
Magnificat
The choirs of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers and Stockbridge Presbyterian Church in Stockbridge will present, "Magnificat," a concert of sacred music of the season. The choirs are under the direction of Ward Gaily, Stockbridge Presbyterian, and Donald Harris, Epiphany Lutheran. Performances will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 SE, Conyers, and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m., at Stockbridge Presbyterian, 4740 North Henry Blvd., Stockbridge.
Southern Folk Advent
Meridian Herald will present its annual Southern Folk Advent Service, with Leah Calvert and Friends providing bluegrass-gospel music and scholar Brooks Holifield preaching. Composer and music director Steven Darsey will lead the Meridian Chorale in the lessons and carols style service on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m., at the historic Old Church on the Oxford College Campus. Admission is free.
Santa's Workshop at Turner Lake
Come out to Turner Lake Park on Thursday, Dec. 5 to play games, win prizes and, of course, take a picture with Santa. There will be hot chocolate and face painting, too. The party will start at 6 p.m. in the Turner Lake meeting room, 6185 Turner Lake Road.
Covington Christmas Parade
The Covington Lions Club will have its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. This year's parade will feature more than 100 floats. The parade will start on the Square at 2101 Clark St., Covington.
Olde Town Conyers Christmas Party
Kick off the holiday season at home with the Olde Town Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. The event includes complimentary carriage rides and train rides, visits and photos with Santa, sweet treats, marshmallow-roasting and more. Ice skating will be provided by Ice Days in the Olde Town Pavilion at 949 S. Main St.
Olde Town Conyers Christmas Parade
The Conyers Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at a new time this year--2:00 p.m. The parade begins at Rockdale County High School and ends at the Rockdale County Courthouse. This year's parade theme is "Christmas in the South." In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. Stay tuned to the city's social media channels for more information closer to the parade date for any changes in the parade date.
Holiday Drop in with Rockdale County Commissioners
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners invites citizens to its Annual Holiday Drop-In on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the J.P. Carr Community Center between 5:30-7:30 p.m. The informal, drop-in event is planned to bring in holiday cheer, to wrap up 2019 and provide the public with an opportunity to meet elected officials, county leaders and staff.
RCHS Winter Band Concert
Come enjoy some classic Christmas tunes performed by the Rockdale County High School Jazz Band, Percussion, Ensemble and Concert Bands at their annual Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.