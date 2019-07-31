Covington Car Show brings out sun and visitors

COVINGTON — A Classic Covington Car Show benefitting 4Sarah will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Historic Covington Square.

The show is sponsored by the Committee to Elect Clay Ivey, a candidate for Newton County Sheriff.

The entry fee is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be given to the top 50 entries. To register go to https://clayivey590.wixsite.com/mysite.

Sponsorships and vendor spaces are available to those who would like to support 4Sarah, a nonprofit organization that works to empower change in the lives of women and girls who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or human sex trafficking.

For more information, call 678-614-9580 or 470-362-8808.

