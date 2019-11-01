“Pain is only temporary, quitting lasts forever.” A great quote from one of the world’s most renowned cyclists, Lance Armstrong. It’s powerful, motivating, true, and perhaps even more profound than Armstrong himself realized. I recently rediscovered this quote when I noticed it on a memorial dedicated to a wonderful man I have never met.
I am a police officer for a county police department, (our jurisdiction does not have a full service Sheriff’s Office) and I was recently severely injured while on duty. I was dispatched to a person unconscious call, and while trying to save the life of said person I was ambushed by a gunman and shot twice, leaving me unable to walk for quite a while. I began to gain weight as one would expect, which hindered my recovery and added to the stress that I was experiencing. I would also like to mention that prior to this, I was an avid runner and participated in several events as well. Running was my way of relieving stress and finding peace of mind after seeing and experiencing the horrors of my profession.
I was in a bad place, not knowing what my future was going to be like, if I was going to be able to support my wife and children or if I would ever be able to go back to work. My wife and I almost lost our vehicles for nonpayment, had our utilities shut off more than once, and were getting phone calls from our provider every other day notifying us that our phones were about to be cut off (workers comp only pays 60 percent of my base income). But, I didn’t give up, I couldn’t.
We have a mentality that we live by in SWAT. We call it the warrior mindset. It’s basically a way of thinking that gets you through life or death scenarios by focusing on what’s important and putting everything else to the side to deal with later. I forgot to mention that I am also an operator, seven years on the team. Over the years, the mindset had been hammered into my brain, we never quit, we never lose, we never stop, no mattered how injured or fatigued, we will never give up. This was beginning to play into the other aspects of my life, and I was learning to apply it when needed. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was using the same profound notion that Armstrong was speaking about. “Pain is only temporary, quitting is forever.”
I slowly began to recover, eventually being able to walk unassisted again. Our community showed its support and offered donations of food and money, even directly paying our mortgage for a few months. We made a GoFundMe that filled in a matter of days. If it weren’t for the very people I have dedicated my life to serving, my family and I would have lost everything.
The road to recovery is long and arduous, with many ups and downs, and filled with unforeseen complications. I went through physical therapy, got my strength back and most of my mobility. Running, however, was something that I could no longer do for extended periods of time. I was regulated to only about a mile and a half before I had to stop due to severe pain, a stark comparison to the 5 miles a day I was putting in before all this happened.
So I adapted and got a heavy mountain bike. The smooth movements of pedaling a bicycle were far more tolerable than the pounding foot falls of running. I began revisiting my old trails, but this time on a bike. I was getting better and better with each visit, but I was still full of doubt as to whether I could continue. The nature of my injuries causes me a great deal of pain if I spend too much time on the bike, and I seemed to have plateaued, only being able to do a few miles while avoiding steep hills due to the pain.
It was on one of these bike rides that I saw it. On the Rockdale River Trail near the entrance at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit located at 2625 Ga. Highway 212, Conyers. A memorial dedicated to Seth Owen. Simple, to the point and very appropriately placed. The small memorial was just a simple quote on bench, which was in turn located right in the middle of the longest, steepest hill of the entire ride. I was preparing to get off my bike and begin walking when I came upon it. “Pain is only temporary; quitting is forever”, In Memory of Seth Owen, February 26, 2017”.
I felt a sudden rush of motivation and decided to fight through it. I ignored the pain of my injury, and joints, as the overwhelming burn of lactic acid buildup permeated my thighs while I struggled on. Peddle by painstaking peddle, I continued to make my way up the hill. Panting heavily and aching, I finally made it to the top, my feet having never touched the ground. I was impressed that I didn’t simply fall over while ascending. There was still a bit farther to go to get back to the trailhead, but after the challenge I just overcome, the rest was easy.
I was deep in thought as I got back to my truck and began putting my bike away. I didn’t think that I could have made it up a hill like that before today. That’s when I realized something; I had begun to lose my warrior mindset. I allowed myself to be defeated before I even tried. I spent my entire career doing the exact opposite, and there I was forgetting who I am, that is, until I was reminded by a stranger I never met. Seth Owen, who are you, and why is there a memorial here for you? I had to find out more so I could properly thank the man who reminded me what it means to be a warrior. Even though he is no longer with us, I felt compelled to try to get to know him.
The following day, I began to research Seth Owen. Using google and Facebook exe, I did the best I could to learn more. Seth Owen was known to be a passionate hiker, cyclist and kayaker, and enjoyed restoring classic cars and spending time with his family. He was also a volunteer at the Barksdale Boys and Girls club, where he spent time improving the foundation of our community by helping children. I found that the memorial was placed by his family and his employer as part of an 18-mile charity biking event for the Finish the Ride Foundation. Seth Owen had suffered a massive heart attack while on one of his bike rides and was taken from his family on Feb. 26, 2017.
He left behind his family and friends who clearly loved him, so much so that they had a memorial placed on the trail and hosted a charity ride to honor him. Seth Owen must have been a wonderful person and an inspiration. Mr. Owen, I wish I could have met you and perhaps been a part of your legacy. Even though you are gone, I am sure your family and friends still hold you close in their hearts. You may be a stranger to me, but you have motivated and inspired me more than ever to continue on and be a pillar of the community. Thank you, Mr. Owen, for reminding me who I am. May your memory live on forever.
Editor’s note: Henry County Police Officer Taylor Webb was injured in a line-of-duty shooting in Henry County in April during a 17-hour standoff.