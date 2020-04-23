CONYERS — Portions of 27 streets and roads within the city limits of Conyers will be resurfaced following a vote by the Conyers City Council.
The council unanimously approved a contract with ShepCo Paving Inc. for $1,888,800 for the repaving work that will cover a total of 5.75 miles of asphalt resurfacing. The contract calls for the job to be completed within five months from the notice to proceed.
The work will be funded through $180,128 from the state Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, with the balance coming from the city’s 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections.
Portions of the following streets will be resurfaced:
• Ivy Lane NW in Northridge subdivision
• Kingston Road NW, Northridge subdivision
• Meadow Brook Lane NW, Northridge subdivision
• Ridgeview Drive NW, Northridge subdivision
• TanglewoodWay NW, Northridge subdivision
• Wesley Way NW, Northridge subdivision
• Bob White Street NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Cardinal Road NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Dove Court NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Greenhill Drive NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Lake Lane NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Robin Road NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Wren Couort NE, Plantation Acres subdivision
• Cindy Court NE, Woodbridge subdivision
• East View Way NE, Woodbridge subdivision
• Jackie Court NE, Woodbridge subdivision
• Kathy Court NE, Woodbridge subdivision
• Woodbridge Court NE, Woodbridge subdivision
• Woodbridge Way NE, Woodbridge subdivision
• Forest Lane NE, Woodland subdivision
• McCalla Street NE, Woodland subdivision
• Turner Street NE, Woodland subdivision
• Woodland Road NE, Woodland subdivision
• East View Road
• Old Covington Highway
• Sarasota Parkway NE
