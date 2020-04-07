CONYERS — The 39th annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis, but organizers have come up with a way festival fans can experience the event while practicing social distancing.
From the festival's website, conyerscherryblossomfest.com, guests can shop among the handmade arts and crafts and support local non-profit organizations by exploring the Online Marketplace. The marketplace provides website links to vendors' websites or social media pages where purchases can be made directly with the artists. There are also direct links to non-profit organizations that participate with the festival so virtual festival-goers can learn about their missions and how to support and get involved with community organizations.
“This is a great way to show our vendors appreciation and help them during a critical time, as so many rely on sales from festivals for their livelihood. We’re excited to offer people a little “retail therapy” from their homes, and spread cheer throughout the community,” said Jill Miller, festival manager.
Performances from entertainers will also be featured. Entertainers are hosting live concerts from their living rooms to connect with viewers and share inspirational messages. Several of their favorite past performances will be posted for guests to enjoy. Expect to see participation from vocalists including country headliners Kaitlyn Baker with special guest Joe Lasher, and Ashley Walls. Also making appearances are Russell McWilliams, Noah Teal, Ashley Carson, Reid Soria, Zack Falls, Blues Communion, Vagablonde, Apostles of Bluegrass and more.
There will also be a virtual martial arts lesson by UMAS Karate, comedy by MC Rob Clarke, a special DIY project for kids, and a performance by Indonesian troupe Sanggar Lestari.
“We’ve seen a number of artists in recent weeks perform from their homes on their social media platforms for fans, and the Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment is just as uplifting,” said Dawn Tanner, festival entertainment manager. “Our festival entertainment provides much needed joy and relief during the shelter in place, and promotes the promise of brighter days ahead.”
A full schedule of entertainment will be released the week of April 13 on the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival and Georgia International Horse Park social media pages.
Connect with the Festival's Facebook Page:
Connect via the Georgia International Horse Park's Facebook Page:
For more information, visit conyerscherryblossomfest.com and plan to attend the 2021 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled for March 27-28, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.