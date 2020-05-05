CONYERS — The new Conyers city hall project is on schedule and moving toward completion.
According to city officials, concrete for the first and second floors has been completed, and all steel has been erected. Construction workers are in the process of putting up interior walls, and roof installation was expected to begin this week. Workers are also busy installing the elevator shaft and roughing in for electrical, heating and air, and plumbing systems.
City officials held a groundbreaking for the new city hall, located at 901 O’Kelly St., last July. City voters approved a $13 million bond referendum for the project in 2018. Construction began late last summer and is expected be completed in this fall.
