CONYERS — Conyers resident Wes Anderson and his wife went out to dinner Monday night — the first time they’ve been able to enjoy that activity in weeks.
The Andersons chose to end their hiatus on dining out at Chili’s in Conyers, one of several area restaurants that reopened Monday after Gov. Brian Kemp last week issued an executive order allowing dine-in food service to resume as long as restaurants comply with 39 requirements designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. The governor had issued an executive order more than three weeks ago imposing a shelter-in-place order and shutting down restaurant dining rooms.
Anderson said he and his wife were the only patrons in the restaurant when they arrived at 5:30 p.m., but by the time they left, five more diners had arrived. In compliance with the governor’s order, Anderson said wait staff members were wearing masks, there were no condiments on the tables, and diners were spaced well apart, with an X taped on tables that were not available for seating.
All in all, the experience was pleasant, Anderson said, and he was happy to be able to leave a generous tip.
“We really feel for the waiters and waitresses,” he said.
Plain Nuts Catering & Deli in Covington also opened to diners on Monday. On Tuesday, owner Jim Williamson said he chose not to advertise the reopening, preferring to let customers “trickle in” as his staff adjusts to the changes.
Williamson said the eatery on Monticello Street has reduced seating — 20 seats on the inside, down from the usual 48, and further reductions in outdoor seating.
We didn’t do the 6-foot distancing,” said Williamson. “We did 10 to 15 feet.”
Other changes inside include blocking off any self-service areas and having a part-timer wearing a mask and gloves get drinks and utensil kits for customers. Diners now eat off partitioned Styrofoam plates.
Once customers leave, Williamson said staffers jump into action, sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and any surface a customer may have touched, including door knobs.
“It’s crazy,” he said, “but we are trying to follow all those guidelines because we want the restaurant business to do well and to do well locally.”
Williamson said the catering sector of his business has been hard hit with prohibitions on large group gatherings. He said he’s been working with the Covington Newton County Chamber of Commerce providing sponsored meals — 250 meals two weeks ago, 60 more this past Saturday and another 380 expected on Friday.
Williamson said he’s also been fortunate that he can operate with a reduced staff.
“I’m running with two paid employees and the rest of my staff is family that has volunteered — that has really been a blessing,” he said.
In addition to Plain Nuts, Bradley's Bar-B-Que, Your Pie and Mystic Grill have reopened in downtown Covington. Williamson said the downtown restauranteurs stay in touch with each other and support one another. And, he said, he’s seeing some hopeful signs of recovery.
“If this is any indication, last week on Monday I took a picture of the Square and it was a ghost town, maybe three cars around the Square,” he said. “Today, there are maybe 40.”
Following is a partial list of guidelines employees and patrons must adhere to for restaurant dining:
• No more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet are allowed inside at once.
• Party size is limited to no more than six per table.
• All employees will be required to wear masks at all times.
• Employers must train employees on the importance of frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizers, and avoiding touching their faces.
• Salad bars and buffets are no longer allowed.
• Restaurants must use pre-rolled silverware.
• Items must be removed from self-service drinks, condiments, utensils, and tableware stations and have workers provide those items to patrons.
To read the full Reviving a Healthy Georgia executive order issued by Kemp, visit www.gov.georgia.gov/.
