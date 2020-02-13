Conyers native Mable Puckett celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, Feb. 8, with family and friends.
Mrs. Puckett is the daughter of Emmett and Pearl James, who were also Conyers natives. She and her husband, the late Gordon Puckett, were the parents of one son, James, who died in 1996.
Mrs. Puckett’s granddaughter, Rennie Puckett Bell, said her grandmother worked as a teller for several banking institutions in Conyers over the years, beginning with the Bank of Rockdale and retiring from SunTrust Bank. She later worked 10 years for the Rockdale County Tax Assessor’s Office. Mrs. Puckett is a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers.
Bell said her grandfather worked at Henson Furniture on Green Street and also owned a gas station on Main Street. The Pucketts were avid campers who enjoyed traveling to North Georgia and beyond, she said.
Bell said the family held a birthday celebration for Mrs. Puckett on Saturday at Yellow Brick Assisted Living in Lithonia. She said more than 50 family members and friends attended, some traveling from as far away as Columbus to help mark the occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.