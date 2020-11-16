CONYERS — Despite restrictions due to COVID-19, the Conyers Police Department is moving forward with plans for a safe Shop With a Cop event.
Over the past 12 years the Conyers Police Department has partnered with Walmart to create a unique Christmas shopping experience for more than 1,000 children. The tradition of Shop With a Cop will continue this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. The format will be different from years past in order to accommodate social distancing considerations.
Shop With a Cop will take place at the Conyers Walmart beginning Saturday, Dec. 5 and will continue until Dec. 20. The protracted time frame will create a one-on-one shopping experience with children and officers in order to prevent large groups from gathering. All participants will be required to wear protective face coverings during the event.
Shop With a Cop is designed to provide an opportunity for community members and law enforcement officers to share a positive, fun-filled, experience while assisting families who suffer financial hardships during the holiday season.
“We have all faced so many challenges this year. There couldn’t be a better time, a better year, to have an event that brings the community together and provides help to those who need it most,” said Chief of Police Gene Wilson.
Applications to participate in Shop With a Cop are available in the lobby of the Conyers Police Department, 1194 Scott St., Conyers, Ga 30012. Families will be selected from the applications received and paired with an officer to arrange a time to go shopping together. The program relies on contributions from the community to create a meaningful shopping experience for the children. Donations in the form of cash, check (made payable to City of Conyers SWAC), or Walmart gift cards can be dropped off at or mailed to the Conyers Police Department. If you have questions about donating or participating please contact Sgt. Hardwick at 770-929-4215 or shyra.hardwick@conyersga.gov.
