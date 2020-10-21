Conyers resident Emma Allen celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday, Oct. 3 with a drive-through celebration at her home. The caravan of love parade included Sheriff Eric Levett and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt , who presented a proclamation to Allen; the Rockdale County Fire Department; Conyers Mayor Vince Evans; several members from her church Sims Chapel Baptist Church; her Pastor Cecil J. Rozier; family and friends.
Allen’s great niece, Letice Benton, said her aunt enjoyed her special day, wearing a beautiful white suit and gorgeous hat to match. “She knew it was her birthday. She’s always been a well-dressed woman. Very elegant and classy,” said Benton.
Allen is the matriarch of the Benton family, a family that included 11 siblings who all once lived together on a farm in what is now Porterdale. Allen is the last survivor of the Benton siblings. She firmly believes and often says, “I must have done some good.”
Allen prays daily and credits God for her life and longevity.
