A representative of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital accepts a donation — while maintaining social distancing — from local residents and organizations.

CONYERS – Organizations and individual members from the Conyers-Rockdale community recently presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to support Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s general fund. The funds will be used for COVID-19-related needs.

Those who contributed to the donation are ABC Compounding; Evans Tool & Die; J.A. Johnson & Co. P.C.; Scott Slaughter, CPA; United Community Bank; Gina and Scott Hartsell; Charlotte and Marty Jones; Rotary Club of Conyers; Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce; and the Rotary Club of Rockdale County.

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is a nonprofit community hospital. As a nonprofit, donations are a vital to supporting the hospital's mission, and directly benefit the health and wellness of patients in our community. For more information on how to give, visit www.piedmont.org/covid-19/giving-back.

