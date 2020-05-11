CONYERS – Organizations and individual members from the Conyers-Rockdale community recently presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to support Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s general fund. The funds will be used for COVID-19-related needs.
Those who contributed to the donation are ABC Compounding; Evans Tool & Die; J.A. Johnson & Co. P.C.; Scott Slaughter, CPA; United Community Bank; Gina and Scott Hartsell; Charlotte and Marty Jones; Rotary Club of Conyers; Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce; and the Rotary Club of Rockdale County.
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is a nonprofit community hospital. As a nonprofit, donations are a vital to supporting the hospital's mission, and directly benefit the health and wellness of patients in our community. For more information on how to give, visit www.piedmont.org/covid-19/giving-back.
