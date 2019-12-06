CONYERS — Rockdale Emergency Relief is hosting the 22nd Annual Tour of Homes in Olde Town Conyers this weekend, Dec. 7 and 8. Advance tickets are $15 each and on sale at the Welcome Center in Olde Town. Tickets can also be purchased online at EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/22nd-annual-conyers-christmas-tour-of-homes-tickets-79955155021 , at the Welcome Center in Olde Town Conyers or at any Peachtree Academy location. Tickets are $18 at the door on the day of the event. Attendees can RSVP tickets by texting tour chairperson JaNice Van Ness at 770-356-7301 for groups of 10 or more. More information is available at www.RockdaleEmergencyRelief.org
The tour starts at the First United Methodist Church in Olde Town from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 - 5 p.m. on Sunday 1-5. Homes on the tour offer a variety of construction periods and architectural styles. Visitors will enjoy seeing the beautifully decorated homes and learning more about the history of each home.
This year, 1006 Milstead Ave., referred to as Dragonfly Cottage is on the tour. The home is owned by local business owner Brad Smith and his wife, the late Jae Paul Harrison, who died in May. Harrison had really wanted to help RER last December but their home was not quite ready. Despited her death in May, her wish to help RER will be honored on this year’s tour. The home was renovated upon their purchase of the home. The biggest change was to the kitchen/living room. The pantry and laundry room were removed. The breakfront was moved (from approximately where the Christmas tree is) to it's current location. New kitchen cabinets and appliances were installed along with new hardwood floors in the kitchen and foyer at the back door. The 114=year-old pine floors were repaired and refinished.
Twin homes (996 & 1006 Milstead) were built for the Langford brothers (Arthur & Clyde) and their wives, by their father in 1905. 1006 Milstead was lived in by Arthur and his wife. Arthur sold the home in 1914 to C. M. Swords and the Langfords moved to Atlanta.
Patrons can visit the homes at their leisure during the tour times and one of our host homes even has a hot cocoa bar set up for guests. One hundred percent of all proceeds go toward helping those in the community who are in need during their most challenging times with the RER food bank, homelessness prevention (limited rent and utility assistance), and resume and job placement assistance. RER strives to offer a hand up, not a hand out.