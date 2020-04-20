COVINGTON — Newton County native and country music performer and songwriter Drew Parker recently celebrated two firsts — his first No. 1 hit on country radio and the birth of his first child.
In a Youtube interview with Covington Newton County Chamber of Commerce Interim President Debbie Harper, Parker talks about the excitement of those two milestones occurring in the same week. He joked that friends had been betting on whether or not the two events would converge — and they did.
Parker also talked about the influence Covington had on the lyrics of the song that went No. 1 — “Homemade,” sung by Jake Owen. Parker said he wrote the song with two co-writers. The inspiration, he said, was drawn from each writer’s hometown.
“It was just kind of like ‘let’s go to our hometowns in our minds and what are the things that made us the people we are’ … Covington, being my hometown where I grew up, it played a big role in my life. It’s very important to me,” said Parker. “I miss that I don’t get to come back home as often as I like to.
“My version of it is, it’s about Covington, Ga.”
Parker said he’s been in Nashville writing and performing for five years.
“It’s been a really cool journey since I’ve been in Nashville,” he said.
Harper said hearing the song, and knowing that Parker co-wrote it with with Covington in mind, creates a feeling of pride for area residents about their hometown.
“We are so excited for you,” she said. “It kind of makes us feel good … it kind of makes you think what he was thinking about here at home when he wrote it.”
To view the Youtube video, go to https://youtu.be/-cKt34vTXTA.
