The Covington Lions Club hosted its annual Christmas Parade Saturday evening — with a twist. Instead of floats and bands passing by crowds lining the streets of Covington, this year's parade had the floats and performers stationed on Newton Drive while spectators drove by in socially-distanced safety. This year's parade featured floats and displays from local churches and nonprofit organizations as well as performances by marching bands from the county's three public high schools.
Covington Lions host 'reverse parade' to celebrate the holidays
