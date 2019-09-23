COVINGTON — Members of the community came together in prayer Sunday afternoon on the Covington Square for the annual Community On Our Knees observance.
Community On Our Knees is an opportunity for residents to gather together as one faith, God’s people, in prayer and music. As friends, neighbors and strangers joined hands in prayer, music was provided by Eastridge Church Band. Prayers were offered for the community, the country, and the world, for families, schools and churches.
The fourth prayer of the evening was about answered prayer, recognizing that over the past year the community and beyond have prayed for the survival and healing of Covington Police Department Officer Matt Cooper. Last year’s Community On Our Knees was held six days after Cooper was wounded in a line-of-duty shooting. This year, Cooper was present as the community joined together in thanks to God for hearing the many prayers offered for him.