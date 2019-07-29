COVINGTON — The Covington Police Who Care partnered with the Department of Family and Children Services Friday for the annual Shop with a Cop Back to School event.
This year’s event included help from two special guests from the Newton/Rockdale Santa Club.
Police Who Care has sponsored Shop With a Cop events for more than 40 years and recently began back-to-school events to help purchase clothing for area youngsters.
Proceeds from the CPD’s annual Fuzz Run fund this and dozens of other special projects each year. To register for the 36th annual Fuzz Run go to www.covingtonfuzzrun.com.