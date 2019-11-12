Ray Davis Middle School honors veterans

Gen. Ray Davis Middle School held a Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 9. Guests and speakers included Zellie Orr, Pete Mecca, Carol Cain as "Rosie the Riveter," State Superintendent Richard Woods, Board of Education members Mandy North and Tony Dowdy, Beth Clark, and more. The Davis Middle School Orchestra, Chorus, and Dance students performed throughout the program, and Heritage High School Marine Corps JROTC posted the colors. Community leaders in attendance included Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett and Conyers Mayor Vince Evans. Veterans in DMS families were invited to a special Thanksgiving meal lunch served at the school before the program.

 Special Photo

