What better day to declare your love than Valentine's Day?
The Newton County Probate and Magistrate Courts offered a day of free wedding ceremonies Friday to area residents who wanted to tie the knot on the day made for romance. Three judges performed the ceremonies, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. In all, 53 weddings and one vow renewal were scheduled to take place.
