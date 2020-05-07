COVINGTON — Dr. Audrey Arona, director of the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Departments, is urging residents to keep up their guard against the spread of COVID-19.
In an update to the Newton County Board of Commissioners via teleconference Tuesday, Arona cautioned residents that now is not the time to relax precautionary measures they’ve been taking.
“This is so critical. At this point, you have those people who are extremely worried about this and buy up all the paper towels they can, and then you have on the other hand people who are very blase´,” said Arona. “The real message is to be in the middle, and to be very personally responsible for what’s going on.”
Arona said residents should continue social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, handwashing and wearing facemasks, especially in deference to older people who are most vulnerable to the infection.
“What we did worked,” she said. “There’s evidence that shows that the curve has flattened. Our hospitals have not been overloaded like we knew they would be. We were very fearful of that … it didn’t happen because of what the public did with social distancing and all the other measures. So the message is, ‘hey, that worked. Let’s not ruin it now at this point when we are trying to get back to work.”
Arona said her message to young people is that social distancing and wearing a facemask to prevent infecting others is an act of respect.
“The elderly people spent much of their life in sacrifice for us … “ said Arona. “All we have to do is stay home for them; it’s the least that we can do … I like to push it off as being respectful.”
Arona said the Health Department continues to increase testing for the virus, including 1,189 people who were tested in a large-scale effort last week at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers. She said 5% of those tests were positive.
She said free daily drive-through testing of people who feel ill will continue, Monday through Thursday, in Newton County. The test site has been at Cousins Middle School, but it will move to the Newton County Career Academy next week. Testing is done by appointment only by calling 770-513-5631.
Arona said it isn’t clear if large-scale testing at the horse park will continue because there may not be enough demand. However, she said testing of asymptomatic people is increasing, including frontline workers in essential businesses and first responders. She also said employee testing for businesses looking to reopen is available by calling the Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.