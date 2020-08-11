COVINGTON — Scott Evritt was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting's highest rank, at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held July 26.
Evritt’s Eagle project was called “Boardwalk Renovation at the Georgia Wildlife Federation.” Evritt planned, organized and led the project to remove and replace several supports of an existing boardwalk at the Georgia Wildlife Federation headquarters off Hazelbrand Road, as well as the entire frame, decking and railings of the boardwalk.
Materials for the project were secured through a grant obtained by the Georgia Wildlife Federation and a donation by Social Circle Ace Hardware.
Evritt’s project was made possible the support of generous volunteers who assisted him through several workdays. The total number of volunteer hours generated by this project was 399 hours; the average volunteer hours for Eagle projects in the U.S. is 156.4 hours.
