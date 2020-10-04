We’ve been having issues lately with our cable, internet, and phone service. Anyone else experiencing problems? We’ve had numerous sporadic outages over the past few weeks. It can be frustrating to turn on the TV to catch the morning headlines or sit down after a long day to watch a few minutes of a show only to discover you can’t. It’s even worse when you’re working from home, needing to send out email correspondence, and find it’s not currently available or the service goes out right in the middle of your project. At least we don’t have kids at home trying to do their virtual schoolwork through all of it. After a couple of visits from technicians, hopefully the problem is resolved. Time will tell.
We expect certain things to be there when we need them. Percentage-wise I’m sure our internet service has been working far more than it’s been disabled over these last few weeks. However we expect more than 50% or even 75% availability. We want it to be there whenever we need it. We value reliability in such services.
Faithfulness is one of the qualities we appreciate so much about God. He’s there when we need Him. He always does what He says. He is who He is, no matter what the situation. His character never changes. We can count on Him and His promises, not just most of the time, not just 90% of the time, but all the time. We value that vital characteristic of God, we sing about it in our worship songs, and we lean on its truth during tough times.
How faithful are we? Are we someone other people and God can count on? Are we known as reliable, steady, and dependable? Faithfulness is a characteristic we sometimes tend to overlook. We are often drawn more to people who are dynamic and exciting, even though they might not be very reliable. We may even be tempted to view dependable individuals as being rather predictable and boring….until we need them or their help. Then we’re glad they are the way they are.
Faithfulness is on that list of Christlike characteristics recorded in Galatians 5:22-23: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” As we’ve pointed out before, these are qualities we don’t just work up in ourselves. They come as a direct result of the Holy Spirit being present and working in our lives. Faithfulness isn’t something we either possess or don’t possess. It’s a fruit that can be cultivated in our lives through our relationship with the Lord. Maybe we haven’t been as dependable as we should be, but as we grow closer to the Lord and let His Spirit mold us more into the image of Christ, we can become a more reliable person.
God is looking for faithful servants. He wants to be able to depend on us. He’s looking for those who will faithfully stay true to Him and His Word instead of backing down or compromising in the face of today’s societal pressures. He’s looking for faithful followers to continue the work that He began when He was here on this earth and not get sidetracked by other pursuits. He’s looking for faithful believers who will boldly and lovingly speak the truth in spite of the backlash they may receive. He’s looking for those who will faithfully live holy lives rather than conforming to the world and its ways. He’s looking for those who will be faithful to the commitments they’ve made to Him.
God is faithful. Let’s rely on Him to help us be the faithful servants He calls us to be.
