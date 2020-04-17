Maybe like me you recently read the opinion of someone who suggested that a God of love does not bring judgment on sin. While such thinking may not be uncommon, I hope most people recognize that in order to adhere to that viewpoint a person must ignore or explain away a large portion of Holy Scripture. I won’t attempt any kind of exhaustive list, but simply consider the flood in Noah’s day, Sodom and Gomorrah, and how God dealt with His own special people of Israel at various times when they rebelled against Him. Even in the New Testament, the book of Acts recounts divine judgments against Ananias and Sapphira, King Herod, and a false prophet named Elymas. And what about many of the events recorded in the book of Revelation? Even if someone mistakenly views only Jesus’ words as having divine authority, He often affirmed the reality of divine judgment on sin. As a matter of fact, if such an erroneous view is carried out to its logical conclusion, there was no need for Jesus to come to be the atoning sacrifice for our sin if mankind were not facing God’s condemnation and judgment.
Too often people take one statement in the Bible and build a whole theology around it while neglecting the rest of scripture. Many have been guilty of doing so with the statement “God is love”. While love is exalted as the preeminent characteristic of God, it doesn’t negate everything else the Bible says about Him. It exists in harmony with His other attributes, including His holiness and justice. For example, you can’t rightfully embrace the truth of the first part of Exodus 34:6-7 about the graciousness of God without also acknowledging the latter part about His judgment on sin. “The Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abounding in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, by no means clearing the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children and the children’s children to the third and fourth generation.” God is loving and merciful, but His wrath due to sin is just as real.
Likewise we should realize that God’s judgment on sin is not simply punitive. It is usually redemptive. He’s not simply giving us the punishment we deserve, but He’s trying to correct us so that we will turn around and get on a better pathway. The Bible compares God’s dealings with His people as that of a father chastising His children. I’m thankful that God loves us enough that He doesn’t let us have our own self-destructive way. He may allow some hardships into our lives in order to try to get our attention, to get us to recognize our wrongdoing, and to humbly repent and submit to Him. He’s not a harsh God who just wants to punish us. He’s a loving God who wants us to turn around and get on the road that will be best for us – the road leading to life, joy, and holiness.
I don’t know if our current pandemic is a judgment of God. However, we shouldn’t rule out that possibility based on the fact that God is love. It’s only because of God’s great mercy and love that our world isn’t facing worse consequences as a result of our sins. Due to our forsaking Him and His Word, we deserve much more than this pandemic. I’m thankful that our Father loves us enough not to immediately destroy us, but to give us every opportunity to repent and turn to Him while we can. Make no mistake about it, God loves you. And likewise don’t fool yourself — He does judge sin.
