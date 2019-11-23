Recently I watched an episode of an old TV comedy show in which the wife was feeling like her husband was taking her for granted. She decided to try to get his attention and spice up their relationship by bleaching her hair. After doing so, she immediately regretted her action as she felt like it made her look ridiculous. However, as she was in the process of restoring her hair to its original color before her husband saw her, he walked in and was shocked to discover his wife as half blonde and half brunette. As it turned out, the husband had already recognized his fault of taking his wife for granted. He apologized and assured her of his love for her. Trying to alter her appearance had been unnecessary. The husband was the one who had needed to make a change.
If we’re not careful, we can begin to take God and His blessings in our life for granted. Maybe we don’t show Him the same degree of affection we once did. The energy and effort we once used in pursuing a closer relationship with Him is now directed toward other pursuits in life. We don’t relish time spent in His presence. We fail to acknowledge Him and thank Him for all He has done and continues to do for us each day. That once-valued relationship with our Lord has lost some of its spark.
So what needs to be done about it? Does God need to change in order to try to spice things up in our relationship? Some people pursue that option. They try to give God a makeover so that it adds something new, relevant, and exciting to the mix. They bleach out all the old-fashioned ideas about God and give Him a more modern twist, more in harmony with today’s world. They wash away many of God’s holy standards and instead paint Him as a God of non-judgmental love who tolerates and accepts everybody and everything. They cleanse God of objective, absolute truth and put in His place a God who goes along with whatever truth each person happens to believe. They take away the God who demands our exclusive worship and replace Him with one who is just fine with people who worship other gods, whether religious or secular ones.
God doesn’t need to change, or we don’t need to try to change Him, in order to fix the problem of taking Him for granted. Such attempts make Him look ridiculous. We need to recognize that the problem is with us and our attitude toward Him. We don’t need to give God a makeover — we need to change.
I believe the main remedy for our taking God for granted is to be reminded of how much He loves us. How can you not feel affection for a God who loved you so much that He gave the life of His Son for you? How can we not be thankful to a God who has blessed us with life itself, as well as all the other good things we enjoy each day? How can we fail to be grateful to the God who loved us so much that He gave us all those commands to show us how to live the best kind of life? As we enjoy the gift of eternal life, peace with God in our souls, and the assurance of being with Jesus after we die, how can we not be thankful for such a tremendous blessing?
If you’ve been taking God for granted lately, don’t blame Him or try to change Him. Get a fresh vision of how much He loves you and what He has done for you. And be thankful.