...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday June 10...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Saturday June
10.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Last weekend I attended the funeral of a godly woman who had been suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for quite a while. As some of us have witnessed in other people’s lives, this terrible malady had taken its toll on this lady and her family throughout its slow, long progression. Her husband shared with me that due to her failing condition he had seen nothing but pain and anxiety on the face of his dear wife over these past couple of years.
However, as she neared the end of her earthly struggle and was taking her last breaths, a smile came across her face. Was she seeing her Savior ready to welcome her to her heavenly home? Was she getting a glimpse into the wonderful existence that awaits all those who have put their trust in Jesus and the salvation He has provided for us through His death and resurrection? I don’t know what she may have been witnessing in that moment, but her smile was certainly a gift of comfort and encouragement to her husband who had accompanied her through the adversity of these last miles of her earthly journey.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
