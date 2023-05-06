One morning I looked out the window and spotted a deer in our backyard. A few minutes later I quietly made my way outside hoping to get a better look at our visitor. By that time it had made its way into my neighbor’s yard where it was grazing on some vegetation. As I observed the deer for several minutes, one aspect of its behavior became especially evident. The animal was incessantly looking around, cautiously taking note of its surroundings, and prepared to take action at any sign of danger. While enjoying its meal, it would pause between bites to peruse the area yet again. It continued in its vigilant mode until some popping sound nearby caused it to leap over a fence and disappear into the nearby brush.

It might be helpful if some of us were a little more like that deer. No, I am not suggesting that we should be skittish and fearful about all the spiritual dangers lurking around us. However, many of us could probably benefit from being a little more vigilant than we tend to be. God’s Word points us in that direction. Jesus encouraged His disciples to “watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation” (Matthew 26:41). Peter encouraged his fellow believers to “be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour (I Peter 5:8). How mindful are we of what is taking place around us? Do we see those temptations coming and prepare ourselves to deal with them? Are we watching and ready when the enemy of our souls launches an attack? Or are we caught off guard, unprepared, and vulnerable to being deceived or to taking a spiritual tumble?

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

