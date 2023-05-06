One morning I looked out the window and spotted a deer in our backyard. A few minutes later I quietly made my way outside hoping to get a better look at our visitor. By that time it had made its way into my neighbor’s yard where it was grazing on some vegetation. As I observed the deer for several minutes, one aspect of its behavior became especially evident. The animal was incessantly looking around, cautiously taking note of its surroundings, and prepared to take action at any sign of danger. While enjoying its meal, it would pause between bites to peruse the area yet again. It continued in its vigilant mode until some popping sound nearby caused it to leap over a fence and disappear into the nearby brush.
It might be helpful if some of us were a little more like that deer. No, I am not suggesting that we should be skittish and fearful about all the spiritual dangers lurking around us. However, many of us could probably benefit from being a little more vigilant than we tend to be. God’s Word points us in that direction. Jesus encouraged His disciples to “watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation” (Matthew 26:41). Peter encouraged his fellow believers to “be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour (I Peter 5:8). How mindful are we of what is taking place around us? Do we see those temptations coming and prepare ourselves to deal with them? Are we watching and ready when the enemy of our souls launches an attack? Or are we caught off guard, unprepared, and vulnerable to being deceived or to taking a spiritual tumble?
Too often we are guilty of letting our guard down. We get complacent or fall into a false sense of security. We get wrapped up in our activities, even in our service to God, and lose sight of the reality of the dangers surrounding us. We may grow over-confident in our own ability to withstand such attacks that we open ourselves up for a fall. It is one thing to have a settled peace in our hearts and assurance of God’s help and protection. It is another to get cocky and consider ourselves beyond the reach of temptation and the deceptive tactics of the devil. We need to stay vigilant.
If we will be as watchful as that deer, maybe we can avoid succumbing to the enemy’s attempts to harm us or hinder us. While we don’t have to be afraid and run away from every danger, there are times when the wise course of action is to flee temptation. When we see certain enticements coming, especially ones in which we have faltered in the past, we would do well not to toy around with it or let it gain any entrance into our lives. It may be best in some cases just to turn and run from it.
In other situations, if we are being vigilant we might see the attack coming and can hold up our shield of faith in order to “quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one” (Ephesians 6:16). Or we might be ready to do as Peter suggested immediately after warning about our lion-like adversary — he said that we should “resist him” (I Peter 5:9).
We need to watch, but we don’t need to be scared. We simply need to be prepared. We need to be ready to run, to stand, to fight, to overcome, or whatever the situation calls for. Let’s just not be caught by surprise and stumble as a result. Be aware of what is going on around you. Watch out for the enemy. Dangers are lurking. Be ready.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
