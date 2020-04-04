Recently while one of my grandsons was outdoors playing, he decided he was going to try to catch a bee … with his bare hands. I’m not sure if this unwise idea was the result of his seeking a little adventure during these less exciting days of being away from school and cooped up at home or if this was just another case to chalk up to the old adage that “boys will be boys.” I don’t know how long he was in pursuit of this goal until he achieved it, but he did. He caught a bee, and then, as you might guess, it caught him. He ended up with a sore, swollen hand for a couple of days.
It’s a good reminder to us all that we need to be careful what we pursue in life or we just might catch it, sometimes to our detriment. We’ve heard the jokes about dogs chasing cars and wondering what the dog would do if it actually caught one. Unfortunately, too many of our canine friends have gotten run over by a vehicle while engaging in that dangerous pursuit.
What are we pursuing? Too many people, after achieving what they have been striving for, have discovered that it didn’t satisfy or wasn’t worthwhile. In other cases not only did it turn out to be an unworthy goal, but it actually caused harm, such as when my grandson caught his cherished bee. They got stung or run over by the very thing they were pursuing.
After writing to his young co-worker, Timothy, about how some people pursue riches, Paul exhorted him to “flee these things and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, gentleness” (I Timothy 6:11). In another letter he instructed him to “flee also youthful lusts; but pursue righteousness, faith, love, peace” (II Timothy 2:22). Paul knew that there were some things we not only don’t need to pursue, but from which we need to run in the opposite direction. They can do us harm. In contrast, there are good and better things we should be chasing after, and those will turn out to be a blessing in our lives.
What are you pursuing? Think of this question not only in terms of your life in general, but also specifically during this current situation we’re living through. As our routines have been altered, maybe we are currently unable to carry out some of our usual pursuits. So what are we substituting in their place? Don’t chase after something you’ll end up regretting. Getting some rest can be good and needed. Let’s just be sure that we don’t let it develop into a harmful habit of laziness. Occasional binge-watching some TV show can be entertaining. However, let’s not cultivate time-wasting habits that will be hard to break later. In the pursuit of something different or exciting in these times, let’s not allow ourselves to stray into areas that are morally questionable and could hinder our fellowship with the Lord. Let’s even be careful about what we’re pursuing in our thoughts and minds in these days when it’s so easy to let fear and worry overwhelm us. Instead of focusing so much on the bad news and imagining the worst, let’s do what Paul says and meditate on things that are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, and of good report (see Philippians 4:8). These days present a great opportunity to pursue faith, love, a closer relationship with God, and new avenues of service and ministry.
Look at what you’re pursuing today. Make sure it’s not a bee that will sting you, but a good thing that will be a blessing to you and to others.
