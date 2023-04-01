...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Some higher gusts will be possible at elevations
above 3000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north
of I-20.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Recently I have been suffering from my allergies. It is not unusual this time of year for some of us to have to deal with sinus issues, scratchy throats, or other symptoms as we face the spring pollen. We use the word “suffering” to describe these physical irritations, but they pale in comparison to the sufferings others are enduring. I think of a ministerial colleague and friend who has suffered greatly over the past few months from cancer surgery and the effects of chemotherapy treatments. I think of individuals close to me who are suffering grief over the loss of a loved one. I think of those who are suffering the devastation from recent storms in various parts of our country, in some cases losing family members, houses or possessions.
And then there is the suffering of Jesus. “Suffering” is one of the concepts we should be keeping in mind as we move into this Holy Week of commemorating the events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection. As important as Jesus’ death on the cross was for our salvation, the Bible doesn’t only focus on the fact that Jesus gave His life for us. It also emphasizes His sufferings, both in what took place prior to His crucifixion and in this horrible act of execution itself. Jesus didn’t quickly and painlessly leave this life. He suffered, and He did it for us. “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive by the Spirit” (I Peter 3:18). In the Suffering Servant passages in the book of Isaiah, it foretells how Christ would be a man of sorrows, who was acquainted with grief, despised and rejected by men. It declares how He was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities (see Isaiah 53:2-5). In the great historic statement of faith we have come to call The Apostles’ Creed, it not only points out that Jesus was crucified but that He “suffered under Pontius Pilate.”
You have probably heard how painful a death it was for someone to be crucified. Additionally, let’s not forget the other ways Jesus suffered. The Son of God was unjustly condemned, mocked and ridiculed. He was beaten and had a crown formed out of large sharp thorns jammed forcefully onto his head. He was scourged — an awful beating that would rip apart a person’s flesh. In addition to the physical suffering, Jesus carried the heavy weight of our sin and guilt as He offered Himself up as the sacrifice for our sins.
I don’t know that we can fully comprehend how much Jesus suffered in both His body and His spirit. Nevertheless, it can be helpful to remember that He did it and why He did it. He suffered out of love for us. It would be heroic for someone to give up his life for another person, even in a quick and painless fashion. However, it is even more meaningful and moving when you know the person was willing to suffer agonizing pain as part of the process.
As you contemplate the events and truths in relation to Jesus’ death on the cross this week, don’t just focus on His willingness to die for you, but also remember His willingness to suffer for you. May it stir up a greater love in our hearts for Him. May it cause us to recommit ourselves to being willing to suffer for Him when called upon to do so. Our suffering will be minor compared to His, but let’s be willing to endure it for the sake of this One who suffered so greatly for us.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
