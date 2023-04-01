Recently I have been suffering from my allergies. It is not unusual this time of year for some of us to have to deal with sinus issues, scratchy throats, or other symptoms as we face the spring pollen. We use the word “suffering” to describe these physical irritations, but they pale in comparison to the sufferings others are enduring. I think of a ministerial colleague and friend who has suffered greatly over the past few months from cancer surgery and the effects of chemotherapy treatments. I think of individuals close to me who are suffering grief over the loss of a loved one. I think of those who are suffering the devastation from recent storms in various parts of our country, in some cases losing family members, houses or possessions.

And then there is the suffering of Jesus. “Suffering” is one of the concepts we should be keeping in mind as we move into this Holy Week of commemorating the events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection. As important as Jesus’ death on the cross was for our salvation, the Bible doesn’t only focus on the fact that Jesus gave His life for us. It also emphasizes His sufferings, both in what took place prior to His crucifixion and in this horrible act of execution itself. Jesus didn’t quickly and painlessly leave this life. He suffered, and He did it for us. “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive by the Spirit” (I Peter 3:18). In the Suffering Servant passages in the book of Isaiah, it foretells how Christ would be a man of sorrows, who was acquainted with grief, despised and rejected by men. It declares how He was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities (see Isaiah 53:2-5). In the great historic statement of faith we have come to call The Apostles’ Creed, it not only points out that Jesus was crucified but that He “suffered under Pontius Pilate.”

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

