“Reckon yourselves to be dead indeed to sin, but alive to God in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:11). That verse communicates a rather strange concept – the idea of being dead and alive at the same time. It reminds me of some of the old horror movies about “the living dead.” Zombies – dead people supposedly brought back to life and who terrorize the world – have made a comeback in recent times with the popularity of certain TV shows and movies that feature them.
We should be dead to sin and self while at the same time alive to God and to righteousness. According to Romans 6, that means we are no longer to continue in a life of sin, but rather we’re to be dead to it, separated from it, freed from its slavery, and no longer yielding ourselves to it. On the other hand, we’re to be alive in Christ – walking in newness of life, being the Lord’s servant, and yielding ourselves completely to Him. Paul put it this way in another scripture: “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:20). We need to get self and sin out of the way and allow Jesus to live and work through our lives.
I believe such “dead but alive” people are a terror to Satan. I don’t know how zombies are pictured these days – I must confess that I don’t watch any of the shows that feature those creatures – but the “living dead” as they used to be pictured by Hollywood were so terrifying partly because they were almost impossible to stop. Since they were already dead, those zombies could get shot, stabbed or otherwise attacked without it affecting them. Something might slow them down for a moment, but eventually they would just keep on coming.
I believe those who are dead to sin and alive to God are a threat to the devil and his work, because no matter what he throws at such people, they just keep on coming. Temptations, hardships, disappointments, and challenges may slow them down for a moment, but all those things are powerless to stop them. Nothing can separate them from the love of God. They are empowered by the Holy Spirit to do the Lord’s work, to be His witnesses, and to prevail against the very gates of hell. Those “living dead” Christians just keep on marching victoriously toward that prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.
There are some people who imagine a zombie apocalypse happening one day – when those living dead creatures will rise up and threaten to take over the world. I believe God would like nothing better than for His living dead to rise up and become a greater force in this world. He’s looking for people who will totally surrender to Him and be part of His living dead army. Unfortunately, too many of us are trying to hold on to sin’s pleasures with one hand and heaven’s blessings with the other. Or we want Jesus in our lives, but still want self to be in control. We aren’t willing to fully die to sin and self, nor are we willing to let go and let Jesus fully rule as Lord of our lives.
The Lord is looking for those who will be steadfastly unyielding to sin but totally yielded to Him. Will you be part of such an army? Today reckon yourself to be dead to sin but alive to God.