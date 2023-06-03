The main activity at the recent birthday party of one of my grandsons involved several Nerf gun battles. You are probably familiar with this brand of soft foam toys, including these weapons that shoot out harmless, spongy ammunition. After a couple of contests of “capture the flag,” the young participants engaged in a “free for all” battle. We adult observers noticed a couple of kids who took up initial positions behind some shrubbery. However, as the other warriors ran around confronting the opposition and firing their weapons, those two simply stayed in their secluded hideaway. They weren’t hiding out waiting to launch a surprise attack. As time went by, they appeared to be content purely to survive the battle without ever getting directly involved or engaging the enemy. After about 20 minutes, their parents finally prodded them to leave their sanctuary and join the action.
It reminds me of a tendency we may have as we face opposition, challenges, and battles as followers of Jesus in this world. The Bible reminds us that there is a real sense in which believers are involved in warfare during our time on this earth. We have a spiritual enemy who desires to destroy us. There are also individuals, groups, and organizations who are hostile toward those who adhere to the truths and values revealed in God’s Word. Jesus told His disciples that they should expect to encounter mocking, betrayal, and persecution in the world. We aren’t just paranoid. There really are those around who are malevolent toward faithful followers of Christ. And some of them mean business. They don’t use Nerf ammunition. Their attacks can be painful and even deadly. In light of that reality, we may be tempted at times simply to find our place of refuge and hide out there until the storms blow over. If opposition surfaces, we merely attempt to avoid it. The concept of survival is adopted as our main goal. We hope just to “lay low” until we reach our heavenly destination.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
