Now that Thanksgiving Day is past, I will probably start tuning in to a few of the Christmas movies available for viewing. I don’t overload on such programs during the holiday season, but I usually do watch a few of them with my wife. She already had me set a recording for one such upcoming show she had heard was a good one, which suggests that some of them aren’t so good.

I noticed a report last week about a well-known TV actress who has become associated with those films due to her frequent appearances in them. She had commented about her decision to change to a different network due to its commitment to hold true to traditional storylines of marriage and family. What got my attention was how this person was vilified for her statement. Some accused her of hatred and bigotry. It’s amazing how quickly people will spew out hatefulness at those people whom they claim to be haters, or how they are ready to cast stones at those whom they accuse of doing the same thing.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

