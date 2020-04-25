A UPS driver arrived with a package at my daughter’s house recently. As he rang the doorbell to announce he was leaving the box on their porch, my 2-year-old grandson ran excitedly toward the door shouting, “People! People! People!” I guess he’s been isolated with only his immediate household throughout this pandemic to the point that he was thrilled over the prospect of other people visiting.
I know some pastors who will likely have similar feelings when they see people walking through the doors of their church buildings again. They might not run past the ushers to greet folks while yelling, “People! People!” However, in their hearts they will feel a sense of excitement after spending weeks preaching to empty seats and the unseen audience on the other side of a camera lens.
Maybe this is one of the truths these unusual times have reminded us of – the importance of people. I’m not just referring to our need for social interaction, but also in connection with our purpose and mission as followers of Christ. People are often at the heart of our problems and pains in life. We may sometimes think that life would be so much more enjoyable and easy if it weren’t for people. Maybe we feel that way about certain, difficult individuals in our lives, but we can also carry the idea over to people in general. If it wasn’t for people, living for the Lord would be so much simpler.
However, we need to remember that people are really what it’s all about. No, I’m not putting people ahead of God and our relationship with Him. It is of primary importance that we know God, have a saving relationship with Him through faith in Christ, and that we honor and glorify Him in all we do. But we could do all of that in heaven. If that was our sole purpose, then God could just take us on to be with Him. We could honor and worship Him much better there than here in this place with our earthly limitations. No, we’re still here in this world because of people. We live for God and honor Him as we relate to the people around us.
Think about why we’re here and how the Bible pictures our purpose and mission. We are here to love people. We are here to proclaim the truth to people. We are in this world to make disciples of people. We are here to seek and to save lost people. We are here to teach people to follow Jesus’ commands. We are here to equip people to serve God. We are here to comfort, encourage, support, correct, and edify people. Jesus calls us to be salt and light, not just to the world in general, but to people – the specific people we come in contact with each day.
People aren’t just something we tolerate as we make our journey through life. For those of us who are pastors, people aren’t just a means to an end – they aren’t simply numbers we tally to judge how successful or unsuccessful our ministry is. People are why we’re all here. People are our main business as servants of Christ. We’re here to be witnesses – witnesses to people about Jesus, what He’s done in our lives, and what He can do for them.
As the doorbell rings each morning signaling the beginning of a new day in our lives, let’s enthusiastically greet it shouting “People! People!” “What people can I impact today for Christ? With whom can I share God’s truth and love? To whom can I be a light?” Let’s not forget that it’s all about people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.