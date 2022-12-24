We recently attended the Christmas program involving one of our younger grandsons. This choir of preschoolers did a great job of singing their holiday selections, often adding hand gestures and other motions to the lyrics. While we enjoyed the entire program, one of the highlights came when they joined their voices to perform the song, “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” I’ve noticed previously how children seem to ramp up the volume when they get to this particular song, and this occasion was no exception. It was so obvious that a smattering of laughter went through the audience as the kids began to belt out those familiar words — “Go tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere; go tell it on the mountain that Jesus Christ is born!” This group was so enthusiastic in its rendering of the song that it could almost be described as shouting rather than singing. At any rate, their passionate performance seemed fitting for the subject matter as it reminded all of us that the birth of Jesus is great news that deserves to be shouted from the mountaintops.

As we have gone through this Christmas season, hopefully we have all been focusing on the importance and significance of Christ’s birth. Through the sermons we have heard, the songs we have sung, maybe even catching some quiet moments of reflection while reading our Bibles and devotionals, I hope we have experienced some fresh personal inspiration concerning the great gift God gave us of His Son.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos