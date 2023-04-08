It happened suddenly as I was helping get all the elements prepared for Communion to be served in our worship service last Sunday. As I was pouring the grape juice from a larger cup into the tiny communion cups, the container I was holding slipped out of my hand. As it banged against the countertop, the juice catapulted into the air with some of it splattering on me as well as on the trays we use when we participate in this sacrament of the church.

Thankfully, with the help of others, everything got cleaned up and we were back on track again. I was grateful I was wearing a shirt and tie of such a color that the stains didn’t show up. I could imagine myself walking into the sanctuary with purple dots all over me. However, my nose suggested that I still may have smelled like I had used a grape-scented cologne that day.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos