When I recently received by first dose of the COVID vaccine, I was also given a card testifying to that fact. I was told that I might want to keep it with me or even take a picture of it to have with me on my phone at all times because it’s possible I might be required to show it for entrance into certain places or to participate in particular activities. Whether we agree with the practice or not, it could become a pass we may be required to produce.
As we enter into Holy Week and especially commemorate what Christ did for us on the cross, some people tend to view the blood He shed for us merely as our free pass. It testifies that we’re in good standing with God. It’s our ticket to get into heaven one day – showing that our sins have been covered. And that is certainly true, as far as it goes. We can’t point to anything we’ve done or any goodness on our part as the reason for us to merit favor with God or entrance into the glorious place Jesus is preparing for His people. It is only through faith in what Jesus did for us as the sacrifice for our sins that we can enjoy the blessing of fellowship with God and the gift of eternal life.
However, if all we see in the blood of Christ is our “approval card” or “free pass,” then we’re missing a vital part of the picture. I didn’t get my vaccination simply in order to get that card. I took the shot primarily in order to protect myself from this virus that is infecting people. Similarly, what Jesus did at the cross doesn’t only cover our sins, provide forgiveness, and get us on the road to heaven. It provides a remedy for the spiritual malady that infects the hearts and lives of fallen humanity. It not only covers – it cleanses. “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin” (I John 1:7). Jesus gave His life not only to get us to heaven, but also to prepare us for living for Him and serving Him as His holy people in this life. “How much more shall the blood of Christ…cleanse your conscience from dead works to serve the living God?” (Hebrews 9:14).
I like the old gospel song, “There Is Power in the Blood”. Some of us wholeheartedly sing the first part of that song – “Would you be free from your burden of sin? There’s power in the blood.” We depend on Christ’s sacrifice to free us from the guilt, shame and condemnation of sin that has weighed us down and separated us from our Heavenly Father. But if that is the extent to which we view the power of Jesus’ blood, we’re falling short in our understanding and losing out on all the Lord wants us to experience as His followers. Other parts of that song ask, “Would you o’er evil a victory win? Would you be free from your passion and pride? Would you do service for Jesus your King?” And the repeated answer is, “There’s power in the blood (of the Lamb)”. Jesus shed His blood so that we can not only be free of sin’s condemnation, but also so we can experience a life of victory over sin’s power in our lives. The blood of Christ cleanses and changes our hearts — empowering us to overcome the evil from without and the sinful tendencies from within.
Don’t underestimate the power of Christ’s blood. It’s more than our free pass into heaven. It’s our source of cleansing and enablement to live for the Lord and serve Him now.
