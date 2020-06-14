While visiting with my daughter and her family, we made our way out into their backyard to check on the progress of the most recent additions to their clan — a litter of kittens. When we began to inspect the brood, we discovered that the mother cat had separated one of her offspring from the rest. I don’t know if she was showing it favoritism or was putting it in timeout for misbehavior. She had taken it underneath the deck, having carried it through an opening in the lattice that was used to close off the area beneath that structure. In spite of the efforts of our 10-year-old granddaughter to talk to the mother cat and to bribe her into bringing her baby back out, she refused to cooperate.
When the kitten started pitifully meowing and sticking its tiny nose through the holes in the lattice, our granddaughter couldn’t stand it any longer. She decided to venture into the darkness and uncertainty of the cramped world underneath the deck in order to rescue the kitten and reunite it with its siblings. Normally she would not go into such a place where there were risks of spiders, snakes or other creepy-crawlers. However, out of concern for the welfare of this beloved kitten, she courageously set aside any fears and successfully carried out her rescue mission.
Followers of Christ are in need of courage today. Our times are calling for believers who will bravely face the challenges being put before us. And all indications are that the need for courage is only going to increase as we move forward in a world that is turning away from God and becoming less tolerant of those who don’t fall in line with its errant philosophies and practices. So how do we find the kind of courage we need? How do work up such a spirit of bravery to put ourselves at risk, to set aside our fears, and to tackle the challenges? Maybe this incident with my granddaughter suggests one way. She was so focused on helping the kitten that she didn’t give as much consideration to her own welfare. Courage can arise as we focus less on our own wellbeing and instead let love and concern for others motivate our actions.
Love for our families, our nation, and concerns about the kind of world our children and grandchildren may have to live in should give us courage to stand against those who are trying to take our society in a direction away from freedom and godliness. Love for God should cause us to be loyal to Him and refuse to compromise the teachings of His Word in spite of the potential fallout from those around us. Love for souls who are blind and lost should cause us to be willing to risk our own wellbeing as we speak up, expose falsehoods, and try to point people to Christ. Love for their flock should cause some pastors to be willing to risk their positions in order to stand against denominations and religious officials who aren’t upholding biblical truth. Some of us need to get our eyes off ourselves and focus on others. They are the ones we need to be fighting for. Down the road they are the ones who are going to have to live with the consequences of the choices being made today.
So in order to find the courage we need, let’s pray for more love and concern for others. Let’s hear their cries. Let’s see their predicament and their need to be rescued. Let’s have compassion enough to courageously put ourselves at risk in order to fulfill our mission as followers of Christ.
