Recently our oldest grandson took on the challenge at a local Mexican restaurant to eat their meal called “El Gigante” or “the giant.” Anyone who eats this oversized burrito in its entirety is rewarded with a T-shirt attesting to their victory, along with a free dessert. Our teenage grandson had no problem completing the mission. He even happily polished off the dessert afterwards. Interestingly enough, he was actually following in the footsteps of his uncle — our son — who accomplished the same feat many years ago at approximately the same age.
When we think of challenges and giants, many of us associate it with the familiar story in the Bible about David and Goliath. The Philistine “El Gigante” didn’t challenge the members of Israel’s army to try to overcome him with forks and big appetites, but rather with swords and spears. Yet no one was willing to stand up to him until young David came along. And he chose his own unorthodox weapons — a staff and a sling. He rightfully recognized that this giant wasn’t just challenging an army of men, but he was defying the one true God. So instead of running away from the giant, David ran toward him with the confidence that “this day the Lord will deliver you into my hand…for the battle is the Lord’s” (I Samuel 17:46-47). The result? “David prevailed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone, and struck the Philistine and killed him” (v.50).
What giants are you facing today? Some of us may be dealing with our own personal Goliaths — huge issues that are singular to us and our particular circumstances. Others of us are facing off against the same giants — the ones that are marching forth in our day as a challenge to all who align themselves with God, Jesus and the teachings of the Bible. Some of them are trying to bully us into submission. Others are working more craftily, using deception and propagating half-truths in order to try to get us to surrender our loyalty to the Lord and His Word.
What do we do? We could choose to do nothing. We could wait, watch and cower in fear as the army of Israel did each day as Goliath came forth with his challenge. Or we can move forward and confront the giant as David did. We can trust God to be with us, to give us whatever strength and wisdom we need, and to help us gain victory over that enemy. In some cases, He may enable us to slay the giant. In other cases, He may help us endure those challenges and to overcome by maintaining a steadfast faith in the Lord in spite of the efforts of the enemy to destroy us.
A favorite hymn should inspire us: “Lead on, O King Eternal, we follow not with fears; for gladness breaks like morning where’er Thy face appears. The cross is lifted o’er us; we journey in its light. The crown awaits the conquest; lead on, O God of might.”
The giants are challenging us today. Let’s just remember as David did that they’re not only standing against us. They’re defying God Himself. Therefore let’s trust the Lord to defend His name, to protect His people, and to enable us for the battle. Let’s also keep in mind that like David we may need to use different weapons. As another verse of that song indicates, “For not with swords’ loud clashing, nor roll of stirring drums, with deeds of love and mercy the heavenly kingdom comes.”
Let’s take up our sling and stone, our faith and love, and run to meet the giants who are challenging our God and His people today.
