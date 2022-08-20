For some of us, mowing lawns has become almost a full-time job this summer. No, we haven’t become professional landscapers. It’s simply that the weather conditions in our region have been very conducive for the healthy growth of whatever greenery may be adorning our yards. I’m not complaining, especially when we hear about the droughts in many parts of our country and the flooding in other areas. I’m thankful that we’re not having to deal with brown, sun-scorched lawns or having to clean up from damage caused by rising rivers. Instead, we’re experiencing the right combination of warm temperatures and frequent precipitation so as to promote abundant growth in our vegetation. It makes for some extra work, but it’s a good problem to have.

When conditions are favorable, growth tends to happen. The same holds true when it comes to our relationship with the Lord. How would you honestly access your spiritual growth? Are you in a dry season in which it seems your soul is slowly withering? Or have other things been allowed to flood your life to the point that your walk with God has been drowned out? Or are you experiencing a healthy season in which you’re steadily growing closer to God and can see the fruit of Christlikeness bursting forth in your life in greater ways? Of course, the main factor in growing is that we need to be connected to our only source of spiritual life – Christ Himself. We need to possess the gift of eternal life which He came and sacrificed His life for us to receive. The Bible pictures us as branches connected to Jesus the Vine. We have to be trusting Him as our Savior and have His Spirit living in us in order to be alive spiritually. Where there is no life, there can be no growth.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos