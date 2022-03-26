Last week someone driving a pickup truck veered off the road, barreled through the yard, and crashed into the house of one of my daughters and her family. Thankfully, no one was hurt. However, the house didn’t fare so well. On the surface the damage appeared to be confined to the front porch and one room. Yet upon closer examination, it looks like there may have been significant structural damage as that entire part of the house seems to have gotten shifted by an inch or so. Therefore, a more extensive repair job may be necessary.
It reminds me of what we’re facing in today’s world. Our society has been damaged through an onslaught of philosophies, attitudes and actions that run counter to truth and godliness. At first glance it just seems that people have gotten off track concerning certain specific issues. We rightfully can and should address those matters, pointing out the errors, directing people to what God says about the subject, and encouraging a change in those behaviors.
However, the problem seems to go deeper than these various issues that are so noticeable on the surface of society. There seems to have been more significant structural damage inflicted somewhere along the way. It’s not just about views and practices regarding sexual matters, family relationships, law and order, race and whatever other walls in our nation and in our world seem to be cracked and crumbling. This place in which we make our home appears to have shifted off some of its basic foundations.
Truth has become blurry and subjective. Common sense and logic have been pushed aside while our feelings have taken over the driver’s seat. Long-held values upon which our society and its laws have been based are being replaced with less honorable principles. Even many who profess to be Christians are not only ignoring what God says about certain subjects but are undercutting the authority and validity of God’s Word altogether. Concern for the lives and well-being of our fellow man is disappearing in the growing, ominous shadow of self-centeredness, leading to hatred and distrust of others.
The Bible raises the question: “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (Psalm 11:3). What can we do when this society in which we live is so damaged? First of all, we can pray. Nothing is too hard for the Master-builder who created this world in the first place. He is still on the throne. He can still work in hearts, transform lives, and even restore some measure of godliness and bring revival. Secondly, we can shine a light on the real problem. While others are dealing with the surface damage, we need to point out the deeper issues which should be addressed, such as recognizing objective truth, upholding good values, and submitting to God and what He says is the best way for us to live. Additionally, we can seek to be faithful to God and to His Word regardless of what those around us may be doing. We should be examples of those who are living in a right, close relationship with the Lord. We can manifest God’s love in an unloving world. We can show how blessed it is to live holy lives based on truth while others are suffering the consequences of choosing their own way over God’s way. We can be witnesses of God’s grace and power to a world that has lost its way.
Our house has shifted. While that makes our task more difficult, it’s not impossible. Don’t give up in despair. As followers of Christ, we’re called to keep proclaiming the truth and living for Him regardless of the condition of our world. Maybe He will use us to repair the damage.
