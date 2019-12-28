Even though Christmas is now behind us, our family is still in the spirit of celebrating the birth of a baby. We have a new grandchild due to arrive any day now. While the parents were wishing he would wait until after Christmas to make his appearance, there was also the hope that he might arrive before the end of the year in order to provide a nice little tax deduction. Or maybe he’ll be one of the celebrated first births of a new year. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
The parents are planning to name their new son Theo. From my language studies, I believe a fair rendition of the meaning of that name would be “of God.” Maybe you can connect it to the word “theology,” referring to the study of God. By implication the name could additionally indicate a gift of God. So if he hasn’t made his appearance by the time you’re reading this, we’ll be excitedly anticipating the arrival of this wonderful gift of God to our family.
As we all head into a new year, we can be grateful that God has graciously allowed us to see the birth of another year on the calendar. It in itself is a gift of God. He’s seen us safely through the past 12 months – certainly not without their share of bumps in the road, trials, and heartaches. Yet here we are. We’ve still got life and breath. We still have so much for which to be thankful. A new year may present some challenges and uncertainties, but it is also full of opportunities. It’s God’s gift to us. What are we going to do with it?
In honor of my new grandson, I would like to challenge you to join me in making this a “Theo” year – a year “of God”. God has given you this year – what would it mean for you to dedicate it to Him? What would it mean for you to live your life in such a way that it is “of God”?
For some it might mean doing something you’ve been telling yourself to do for a long time but haven’t acted on yet. “One of these days I’m going to get serious about God.” “One day I’m going to start seeking to get my life in line with what God wants.” “Someday I’m going to start going to church again or get my kids in church.” Maybe there’s someone reading this who has been putting off yielding himself to God’s call to come to Him and receive His gift of forgiveness, cleansing, and eternal life. Let this new year be the start of a wonderful journey of a new life in Christ.
Maybe for others of us, letting this year be “of God” might mean taking some other steps in obedience to the Lord. Make 2020 the year when you become more established in your faith. Make this the year when you finally turn away from certain practices in your life that you know aren’t pleasing to God or are hindering you from having as close a relationship with the Lord as you could have. Make it a year of regular Bible reading and prayer. Make it a time to get more involved in serving the Lord through a church and in your community. Let it be the year when you become more bold and courageous in your witness for the Lord.
God has given us the gift of a new year. Let’s make the most of it by determining to be more “of God” this year.