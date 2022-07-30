Last weekend we were able to take the two-and-a-half-hour trip to visit our son and his family. One of the reasons we were excited to do so is because we have a 1-year-old grandson there who is constantly changing and growing up all too quickly. Children and grandchildren are precious to us. We don’t view it as simply an obligation to go see them occasionally — it’s something we deeply desire to do. We especially delight in our grandchildren and want to spend time with them. It reminds me of a video I saw of one of our friends who is also a grandparent. She was able to fly up north to visit some of her grandkids she had not seen for a while. The video showed her grandson reading her a book shortly after her arrival. Our friend’s face was just beaming with joy expressing how thrilled she was to be able to be there and how much delight those grandchildren gave her.

Do we ever picture God in that way? Does it seem strange to think that the Lord takes such pleasure in us when we come to Him in prayer, when we gather with others to worship Him, or when we do some act of service in His name? On the one hand, the Bible tells us to delight in the Lord. However, we sometimes need to remind ourselves that God’s Word reveals the truth that He also delights in us. In Psalm 149:4 it says, “The Lord takes pleasure in His people.” A couple of psalms earlier, it declares the same truth, along with a description of who His people are — “The Lord takes pleasure in those who fear Him, in those who hope in His mercy” (Psalm 147:11).

