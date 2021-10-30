A few members of our family were disappointed last weekend. They had hoped to go to one of those farms that offer special fun activities during the fall season. However, due to our current societal situation, many of those venues are limiting the amount of people they allow in at any one time. They are requiring patrons to purchase tickets for a certain time period. When our family members checked into getting those tickets, they discovered that they were already sold out for the day.
Aren’t you thankful that God doesn’t limit the number of people who can enter into the blessing of eternal life in His Son? We don’t have to worry about the possibility that when we respond to His invitation to come to Him that we’re going to be turned away due to there being no more space for us. Or when we get to heaven, we can be assured that we won’t come up to the gate and find a sign reading “Full – no vacancies”. I love the old song that reminds us that although millions may have come to the Lord over the course of time, there’s still room for one more. There’s room at the cross for you and me.
Among the many divine invitations recorded in scripture is the one issued through the prophet Isaiah. “Everyone who thirsts, come…” (Isaiah 55:1). It’s made clear in this passage that anyone who has a thirst and hunger for the spiritual life God offers them can come to Him and find an open door to receive what they’re seeking. “Come to me. Hear, and your soul shall live” (v.3). Life in Christ isn’t reserved for a select group or for the ones who get there first. Every person who comes with a humble, repentant heart and with faith in Jesus will be granted access into the joys of eternal life.
While we’re on the subject of tickets, after the Braves won the National League championship last week, I heard that World Series tickets were going to be offered at quite a premium price. I saw one fan being interviewed who was hoping to come back to attend one of those games but was uncertain whether or not he would be able to afford the price. What about us? Abundant tickets may be available for us to enter the wonderful life God has invited us to participate in. The opportunity is there. But can we pay the required price?
That passage in Isaiah delivers the good news about that issue, too. “You who have no money, come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price” (v.1). Our entrance into new life in Christ is free. Don’t get me wrong – it’s not without cost. However, out of His great love for us, Jesus has already paid the price. He purchased our ticket at the expense of His own sacrificial death on the cross. Therefore we can freely receive it as a gracious gift from God. As a matter of fact, that’s the only way we can obtain it. We couldn’t purchase one or earn one, even if we tried. Unfortunately, some people try to do so. Maybe they don’t think they can buy their way into heaven with money, but they have the mistaken idea that they can earn their way there through their good works. However, seeking salvation through works doesn’t work. Eternal life is God’s free gift to us through Christ. We can only receive it by grace through faith.
Do you have your ticket to eternal life? It’s available. It’s free. And it’s even more valuable than one of those World Series tickets.
