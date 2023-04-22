I was watching a golf tournament on TV recently as it came down to a playoff between two of the competitors. The moment that especially stood out to me was when one of the golfers had a golden opportunity to win the match. All he needed to do was to sink a reasonably-makeable putt. As the ball drew near the hole it looked like it was going to drop. As it reached the edge of the cup, the player raised his club in anticipation of celebrating his victory. However, the ball spun around the edge of the hole and came to rest a couple of inches on the other side. He almost won, but not quite. A hole or two later he ended up losing the match to his opponent.

It can be heartbreaking in any sport to get so close to a win, only to fall short. It is even sadder when it involves matters of greater significance, such as our relationship with the Lord and our eternal destiny. Some people get so close to experiencing the victory of knowing their sins are forgiven, of having peace with God, and being assured of a home in heaven. Unfortunately some don’t follow through but choose to turn away. They flirt with the idea of receiving the truth and submitting to Jesus, but they keep putting it off or just can’t quite get themselves to take the plunge. Almost, but still lost.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

