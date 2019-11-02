A couple of my grandsons are playing soccer. At a recent game, the younger of the two made a good defensive play kicking the ball away from an opponent who was nearing his goal. I saw the player make a comment to our grandson which obviously upset him. Afterwards he disclosed that the player said something derogatory about him, including referring to him as being mean. We tried to console the sensitive youngster by telling him that the other player was just being a bad sport. However, it’s clear that my grandson is going to have to develop a little “thicker skin” as time goes on.
We all have to learn to deal with negative remarks, false accusations and other verbal attacks. In one passage, the Bible says “do not take to heart everything people say” (Ecclesiastes 7:21). Sometimes the person might mean what he says, but other times it just may be an unthinking response in the heat of the moment. Either way, we need to guard against letting such comments overly upset us. In the case of my grandson, he needs to realize the other player was just upset about the good play being made against him. So he needs to go out there and keep playing well regardless of what others might say.
It seems that followers of Christ who uphold biblical teaching and values are increasingly becoming a target for verbal assaults. Their “good” is called evil. Their proclamation of biblical truth is referred to as lies. Their adherence to Christian values is labeled as unchristian. Their loving efforts to warn people who are journeying along a path toward destruction is called hatred. Their unwillingness to embrace what the Bible calls sin is referred to as bigotry. And on it goes. Good, godly, loving people are being mischaracterized as mean and as having strayed off the path of true Christianity.
Therefore, believers are going to need to develop some “thicker skins,” too. We shouldn’t let such accusations cause us to compromise the truth or alter our course. We need to keep on doing the good things God calls us to do. We need to keep playing well even when the opposition doesn’t like it and berates us for it. Their displeasure and hostility may actually be a sign that we’re on the right track.
“If you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you are blessed. ‘And do not be afraid of their threats, nor be troubled.’ But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear; having a good conscience, that when they defame you as evildoers, those who revile your good conduct in Christ may be ashamed. For it is better, if it is the will of God, to suffer for doing good than for doing evil” (I Peter 3:14-17).
When faced with such attacks, let’s be careful that we don’t lower ourselves to the level of our opposition. Let’s not fire back with similar hurtful or exaggerated remarks. We shouldn’t necessarily roll over and ignore those barbs. However, we can fight back without being vengeful or insulting. We can keep doing good, proclaiming truth, loving the unloving, tolerating those who are being intolerant of us, and otherwise playing the game well and according to the standards Christ has set for us.
We may need to develop “thicker skins” in the face of these verbal assaults, but let’s not allow it to cause us to grow calloused and harsh. Let’s always remember that in God’s view those who suffer for righteousness’ sake are blessed.