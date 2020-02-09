Recently a couple of my grandchildren entered the church building with a group of other kids for a Scout meeting, walking past the open door of my office without greeting me or acknowledging my presence. They were busy excitedly talking with friends and occupied with other concerns. While I was glad to see them growing up and socializing as it should be, I have to admit that I felt a little sad when I thought back to previous days not all that long ago. Those were times when the first thing they would do when entering the building was rush into my office, give me a hug, and share some tidbit of what was going on in their lives. Regardless of who else may have been around or what else was going on, they would take a moment to seek me out and express some affection before carrying on with their activities and friends. Don’t get me wrong. We still have wonderful times together and they often express their love, but I can see myself getting knocked down from my lofty place on their totem pole by other things in their lives.
As grandparents we cherish those days when the grandchildren are young and put us up on a pedestal higher than most others. They give us a degree of special attention and adoration that goes far beyond what we deserve. We eat it up while it lasts, but we know that eventually it will temper into a more reasonable — although still very special — relationship of love and friendship as those children mature. So while some of my grandchildren are moving beyond that stage, at least we have a couple of younger ones coming along who may enable us to enjoy their excessive adoration for a few more years.
This incident caused me to wonder how God feels when we fail to acknowledge Him to the extent He deserves. Unlike grandparents who often receive a measure of adoration from young grandchildren of which we’re unworthy, God is worthy of all the adoration and worship we can give. We can never be guilty of lifting Him up too high. Yet how often are we guilty of walking past His open door, failing to make use of opportunities to fellowship with Him, or let other things or people take priority over expressing our devotion to Him? I’m not just talking about our failure to get a warm feeling or have a spiritual experience while singing a praise song on Sunday mornings. Our God is worthy of our praise all the time. We have numerous opportunities each day to acknowledge Him, enjoy His companionship, and affirm His lofty position in our lives.
How do we avoid letting our adoration of Him lessen? Maybe we need to do as the Psalmist did and remind ourselves often of who God is and how much He has done for us. “There is none like You, O Lord; nor are there any works like Your works. All nations whom You have made shall come and worship before You, O Lord, and shall glorify Your name. For You are great, and do wondrous things; You alone are God” (Psalm 86:8-10). Let’s not forget the special place the Lord has in our life and what all He has done for us as our Creator, Savior, and Friend. There truly is no one like Him. Without Him we wouldn’t have this life or eternal life with all of their accompanying blessings.
Let’s never outgrow our adoration of the Lord nor allow anything to cause it to fade. Let’s keep Him the chief object of our esteem and affection. He is worthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.