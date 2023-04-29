Recently my wife and I were playing a board game with two of our young grandsons. This is one of those games in which you have to roll a certain number on the die before you can even bring one of your playing pieces out of start so that it can begin to make its way around the board. Our 5-year-old grandson got increasingly frustrated and discouraged at his numerous failed attempts to roll that desired number. He was ready to quit several times, but we encouraged him to keep trying. Finally, in spite of our continued pep talks, he grabbed his pieces off the board and gave up. While I was disappointed that he quit, I was glad when he came over to sit with me, declared that he was on my team, and helped me play the rest of the game. And, by the way, we won.

In our journey through the game of life we are often faced with the temptation to quit. Hopefully along the way we have learned the value of persevering. We have benefited by continuing to push forward in spite of the difficulties and the obstacles on our pathway. We have seen that just because someone gets off to a slow start or experiences some setbacks, it doesn’t mean that he can’t still come out on top in the end. Additionally, we have discovered that sometimes there is joy and reward in just playing and finishing the game, no matter whether or not you are the official winner.

The Rev. Tony W. Elder is pastor of Wesley Community Fellowship Church. He can be reached at 770-483-3405 or by e-mail at revtelder@aol.com.

