One evening I was sitting in a local restaurant eating dinner by myself due to my wife having to work late. This particular establishment was playing country music over its sound system that day. Normally I probably wouldn’t have paid much attention to the words being sung, but being alone and not in conversation with anyone else, the lyrics of one song caught my ear. One phrase in particular stood out to me as it was repeated in the chorus — “I’d rather ask forgiveness than permission.”
I thought about the spirit behind that phrase, even researching it online. While doing so, I found out that some people in the business world use that terminology in a positive way. They consider it an asset for a worker to be someone who takes initiative without having to wait for permission or to be told what to do.
However, in this song it wasn’t talking about business but about moral issues. It was specifically referring to being “bad.” It was expressing the sentiments of someone who wanted to do whatever bad thing he wanted to do, even if it meant having to seek forgiveness afterwards rather than take a chance on being denied permission to do it in the first place.
It’s understandable that many in the world today who make no claim to Christian faith or to having been saved from sin might feel that way. However, I’m afraid this same spirit underlies the attitude and actions of far too many who profess to be followers of Jesus. Too many go ahead and do what they want to do, even what they know is wrong or questionable. They prefer to rely on God’s forgiveness rather than to risk God telling them “no” and their missing out on doing it. We know we’ve been forgiven through what Jesus did for us on the cross. We have the assurance that if we stumble morally and spiritually, forgiveness is available when we confess and repent. Does that mean our lives should be characterized by our doing whatever we want to do, specifically wrong or sinful actions, and then constantly going back to God remorsefully seeking His pardon? Such a spirit might fit in well with country music philosophy, but it isn’t in harmony with biblical teaching.
Jesus doesn’t encourage us to indulge ourselves, follow our own way, and then come to the cross to seek forgiveness. He commands His followers to deny themselves, take up their crosses, and follow Him. The Bible doesn’t teach us to freely and easily give in to temptation because we can be forgiven. It tells us to resist the devil and his temptations because greater is He who is in us than he who is in the world. The Christian life isn’t about knowingly disobeying the Lord with the assurance that He still loves us anyway. It’s about showing how much we love Him by keeping His commandments and living in a way that pleases Him. The Bible doesn’t picture Christians as simply a sinful yet forgiven people, but as a holy people.
It’s easy to condemn an unbelieving world today, but we as the Church need to get our own house in order. Rather than excusing our sin and self-indulgence by hiding behind God’s gracious forgiveness, we need to aspire to be the holy, Christlike witnesses and examples God calls His people to be.
So instead of letting such country music lyrics be our guide, we would do better to live by some Christian songs like, “Living for Jesus a life that is true, striving to please Him in all that I do” and “Lord, prepare me to be a sanctuary, pure and holy, tried and true.”