On her birthday my wife and I went bowling with one of our daughters and some of our grandchildren. It had been quite a while since I had engaged in that activity, and it unfortunately showed in my less-than-stellar scores. Although I hadn’t been to a bowling alley in a long time, I have simulated the experience in my living room numerous times through a gaming system on our TV. Our grandchildren often enjoy challenging us to a game of bowling or baseball when they come over for a visit. I tend to score considerably better in that version of the game. However, this recent outing reminded me that swinging one’s arm to imitate throwing a bowling ball is much different and easier than actually having to propel one of those heavy spheres down a lane.
Let’s be careful that we aren’t doing something similar when it comes to our Christian faith. Are we really in the game or are we just participating in some kind of facsimile of it? There are those who claim to be Christian, but for them it’s just a matter of choosing a religious affiliation. They’re not Muslim or Jewish or an adherent to any other faith. So based on past family connections, where they live, what’s common or acceptable among their peers, or simply personal preference, they identify themselves as being Christian.
Others take it further. They attend a Christian church, maybe even being baptized and joining the church. They know the facts about Jesus and acknowledge them to be true. They may participate in many of the traditions associated with Christianity. Yet in spite of all their religious activity, they haven’t experienced a personal relationship with Christ through faith in His sacrificial death and His resurrection. They haven’t experienced the new birth which Jesus Himself indicated is necessary for truly entering the kingdom of God (see John 3:3-8). They’re engaging in something that looks like Christianity but really isn’t.
We all need to be careful that we aren’t deceived into settling for a virtual version of the Christian faith rather than the real thing. It’s much simpler to be religious than to truly have a personal relationship with Christ. It’s easier to follow church traditions and go through the ritualistic motions than to be fully obedient to the Lord in how we live our lives. Being filled with knowledge about doctrine and religious practices is different from being filled with the Spirit. It’s safer to proclaim and adhere to a bunch of inspirational psychobabble rather than the controversial message of the cross and all the truths contained in God’s authoritative Word. It’s easier to claim to be a Christian while still living the way we want rather than to deny ourselves, forsake all, and follow Jesus. It’s easier to be a church attender once a week rather than be a faithful witness for Christ through your life and words seven days a week. Merely wanting to be identified as a follower of Christ is different from actually submitting to Him as one’s King and Lord. It’s easier to rely on church programs than to rely on the supernatural power of the Holy Spirit to fill us and work through us. You can be involved in helping build a religious organization yet not be building the true Church. Religious activity is easier than true revival and being holy. Imitating outward acts of piety is easier than having pure hearts.
Let’s not settle for a simpler and easier version of Christianity. Are we just simulating being a Christian, or are we really in the game?
