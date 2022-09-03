Maybe you’ve heard about the practice some people are calling “quiet quitting.” Its definition can vary depending on who’s describing it. Some people consider it to be the idea of keeping one’s work in proper perspective, not letting it consume your life, and maintaining balance with other important areas in life. Others describe it as simply doing the job you’re being paid to do while refusing to go above and beyond what’s required. Still others consider it to be doing the bare minimum or just enough to get by at work without losing one’s job. I’ll leave it to others to evaluate all the ins and outs of such a concept on this Labor Day weekend, but I will point out just a couple of factors to keep in mind. While work is important, we do need to guard against giving it such high priority that it hinders other vital parts of our lives, including family, our health, and our relationship with God. However, we also need to be sure that we practice a work ethic that isn’t just self-centered or an excuse for laziness. Our labor should be in line with what God says: “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward” (Colossians 3:23-24).
Regardless of what you might think about this trendy work concept, the main concern I’m addressing here is that some people seem to try to apply a similar principle to the Christian faith. They don’t allow a relationship with the Lord to become the all-consuming passion of their lives. They want to have God as part of their lives, but without it interfering with their other interests, activities, and their general lifestyle. Some people seek to have just enough of what God requires in order to squeeze into heaven’s gates one day. If that fits your idea of what it means to be a Christian, to be saved, or to follow Jesus, then you had better readjust your thinking. The Bible doesn’t leave any room for “quiet quitting” when it comes to serving the Lord.
God’s Word teaches that the Lord, and only the Lord, is our Master. It’s not acceptable to worship and serve Him while bowing down to other gods at the same time. We can’t serve two masters. He comes first, even over our own desires and plans. We are to “seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness” (Matthew 6:33). Jesus indicated that we must love Him even more than our own families. We must be willing to forsake everything in order to follow Him. “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me” (Matthew 16:24).
Additionally, Jesus declared that the greatest commandment is about loving God. However, it isn’t about loving Him a little or loving Him in the same measure we love ourselves and other things in our lives. No, we’re to love Him supremely and with our whole being. Jesus commanded, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind” (Luke 10:27). Notice the repeated emphasis of that word “all”. God wants all our heart, not just part of it. And He expects us to serve Him with all our strength, not with just enough to get by.
So, don’t fool yourself into thinking you can “quiet quit” God. He knows our heart. He sees what we’re doing or not doing. He deserves our complete love, loyalty, and service. Give Him your all. Give Him your best. Put Him first in your life.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
