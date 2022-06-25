On two separate occasions recently, I’ve had close encounters with members of the deer family. One took place while I was walking through our neighborhood. The other one occurred as I arrived at our church one morning. Both times I altered my normal behavior in order to try to avoid “spooking” the animal. I stopped what I was doing to give the deer a chance to move on without it noticing my presence. Even then, I treaded lightly and quietly until I was sure I was out of its sight. Over the years I’ve had numerous similar encounters which ended up with my startling the deer, resulting in it running wildly into the brush. Therefore, I now make an effort not to be so scary to those creatures when our paths cross. I was so successful on one of these recent occasions that I was able to snap a good photo of it before we parted ways.
Maybe we’re tempted to act similarly when we encounter certain people — those whose stance on spiritual matters is either unclear to us or whom we know don’t share our faith in Christ. We may try to tread lightly in their presence in order not to offend them or scare them away. We might be tempted to keep quiet about our faith altogether in order to avoid any awkward moments. Or some people might even choose to compromise the truth, either in their conversation or in their behavior, so as not to risk some form of conflict or disagreement. Should we make such accommodations in cases like that?
There is certainly nothing wrong with our seeking to speak and act with wisdom and love in light of our being aware of other people’s differing perspectives. We can prayerfully seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in what we say and how we say it. The Apostle Paul indicated that he intentionally identified in particular ways with differing groups of people in order to seek to win them to Christ (see I Corinthians 9:19-23). However, his goal was not primarily to avoid offending them, but to bring them to a saving relationship with Christ. And there is no suggestion that he compromised truth or Christlike conduct in any way in order to achieve it.
Jesus certainly didn’t “walk on eggshells” around people in order to keep from chasing them away. He was uncompromising in His teaching, His character, and His conduct. He lovingly but firmly confronted people with the truth even if it meant their choosing not to follow Him. Jesus was not afraid to point out good and evil, right and wrong. He warned about sin, judgment, and a place of everlasting fire. He was willing to do the right thing, such as healing a man on the Sabbath, even though He knew it would draw the ire of certain people.
The gospel always has been and always will be offensive to some people. Godly conduct, while attractive to some, will anger or repulse others. Just as Jesus experienced ridicule and rejection, His followers can expect similar treatment at times. We’re not going to reach everyone, because some people simply aren’t open to the truth and aren’t willing to receive the light of Christ.
This doesn’t give us an excuse for being unloving and meanspirited. It doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t give thought and prayer to what we say and do or how we can be our best as a witness for Christ. However, don’t forsake truth, holy living, or your mission as Jesus’ witness out of fear of scaring someone away. Some may run. Some may bristle. But others will be drawn to the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.